Farnwsorth sentenced in probation violation

CADIZ – Samuel Farnsworth, 48, the person of interest in the Sherry Lynn Shrieve murder where her body was found alongside Harrison 36 on Mar. 6, appeared in Harrison County Court just moments ago.

Farnsworth, of 64601 Bel Capre, Apt. B3, Bellaire, was arrested late Tuesday night after a high speed chase involving Harrison County deputies.

Today, Farnsworth pleaded guilty to probation violations due to a domestic violence conviction and was ordered to serve the remainder of his 185 day sentence by Assistant Prosecutor Jack Felgenhauer.

The six minute hearing in front of Judge Mark Beetham heard Farnsworth also tested positive for alcohol, meth amphetamines and ecstacy, as well as failing to report to the probation department. Farnsworth, who was guarded by four sheriff’s deputies also owes over $3,000 in fines and court costs.

Farnsworth is expected to face a slew of charges in Belmont County where the chase ended, according to Harrison County Prosecutor Owen Beetham. The situation appears to be very fluid and he could not say when or exactly what charges would be filed in Harrison County, as Farnsworth is still considered a person of interest, as the investigation continues.

Farnsworth is due back in court Wednesday, Mar. 25 at 1:45 p.m.

