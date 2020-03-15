Cadiz shutting down two offices to public

CADIZ – The Cadiz village council members communicated with each other Sunday afternoon and decided to close the municipal building and the Sally Buffalo Park offices to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Employees will still be on site for work and to answer phone calls. Residents can also continue to drop off their bills in the drop box at the municipal building’s front door.

Also, all Cadiz public meetings are postponed until further notice such as the CIC and Cadiz council meetings, which were scheduled for this Thursday evening. They have now been postponed.

Sally Buffalo Park itself is still open to the public.

The vote was unanimous.