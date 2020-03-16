UPDATE: Harrison County closings, changes listed here:

HARRISON COUNTY – The domino effect is now in full force with Gov. Mike DeWine’s Sunday order for all restaurants and bars to close with only take-out orders allowed.

MEETINGS CANCELED:

Hopedale council for Wednesday, Mar. 18.

Jewett council for Wednesday, Mar. 18

Cadiz for Thursday, Mar. 19.

Cadiz CIC for Thursday, Mar. 19.

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District meeting for Friday, Mar. 20.

Puskarich Library in Cadiz, Scio branch and Clark Memorial in Freeport- closed (till April 6) beginning Monday, Mar. 16.

Periodic updates will be posted on our website and social media platforms as information becomes available. Outside, unlimited access to Wi-fi will be available at each location 24/7. It you have questions, send them through the form on our website’s contact us page.

Sandi Thompson, Library Director, states that, “During this time, all fines and hold requests will be suspended. We encourage our users to jump on the library’s website and download free books and movies using Libby, Hoopla, Overdrive and TumbleBooks. Hoopla has been expanded to allow 15 downloads per month to help meet demand. We understand that these are difficult circumstances, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work though this developing situation. It is important that we all do our part to prevent the spread of this virus and to keep our neighbors safe.”

Cadiz American Legion closed (no take out). Also, the dinner scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 18 has been canceled.

EVENTS CANCELLED

Election postponed until June 2.

Scio American Legion closed (no take out).

Hopedale Amercian Legion Closed (no take out).

Harrison Hills has stopped their Mobile Market for now.

HCSAPC meeting scheduled for Mar. 18 (per Joseph Maiorano).

The Easter Egg Hunt and Craft show scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Harrison Central’s campus is cancelled.

The pancake breakfast sponsored by the Scio Dining Fork Ruritans and scheduled for March 21 at the Scio Firehouse is cancelled.

Burger Night at the Scio Fire House on March 21 from 4-7 p.m. has been cancelled.

PLACES STILL OPEN:

The Cadiz Fish Fry will still continue with delivery and take out. No sit down dining.

The Cadiz Senior Center will have carry out only.

All restaurants open for take out (if any changes to this around the county please call us at: 740-942-2118.

ELECTION DAY CHANGES:

Voting at the Bowerston Fire Station has been moved to the Bowerston Village Park building at: 400 Maple Street.

STATEMENT FROM HARCATUS:

HARCATUS TRI-COUNTY COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY NEW HEAP APPOINTMENT PROCESS IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS /COVID-19

At HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Agency, the health and well-being of our customers, staff, and communities is our highest priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty we are all experiencing surrounding the Coronavirus.

After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of Ohio’s Executive Order and receiving guidance from our funder; the Ohio Development Services Administration – Office of Community Assistance, the HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Agency, Family Support Center Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will no longer require face-to face appointments for households who are below the required income threshold, enrolling in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus for the first time, or applying for our Winter Crisis Program.

Instead, through the end of the Winter Crisis Program on March 31, 2020 all households will have their applications completed over the telephone.

What this means for households with currently scheduled appointments:

Your original appointment date/time is still valid however instead of coming into the office, you will be contacted via telephone by a HARCATUS Family Support Center Staff Member to complete your application.

You will be instructed on how to submit the required documentation during your telephone appointment.

If the telephone number you provided when originally scheduling your appointment is no longer valid, and/or if you did not provide a telephone number, please contact our Appointment Hotline immediately at 1-855-806-9650 to update your telephone number.

You may begin your application online by visiting the website: www.development.ohio.gov however your application will still need to be completed through your telephone appointment.

What this means for households who need to schedule new appointments:

Please call our Appointment Hotline immediately at 1-855-806-9650 to schedule date/time for your telephone appointment.

Our walk-in policy has been temporarily canceled until concerns over COVID-19 have passed. Again, please call 1-855-806-9650 for a telephone appointment

For additional information about the HARCATUS Family Support HEAP, PIPP Plus and Winter Crisis Programs including required documentation, please visit our website at www.harcatus.org. You can also find information at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0880.

Public Service Announcement. Home Energy Assistance Program – Winter Crisis. HARCATUS Family Support

Michele Lucas, Community Services Director: Release date: March 14, 2020.

Please check back for more updates.