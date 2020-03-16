UPDATE: Gov. DeWine says polls will close, more county directives issued

HARRISON COUNTY – Gov. Mike DeWine announced via a press release, and on Twitter within the past hour, that the voting polls will be ordered closed by Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus. As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

Also, a 30-minute meeting held at the Harrison County Commissioner’s office this afternoon resulted in new directives for each county office. It was decided that each office would be left to decide for themselves what action they would take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TREAURER’S OFFICE: They will continue to work but take only phone or mailed-in payments. Also, no cash will be taken.

RECORDER’S OFFICE: Closed to the public. All recordings accepted by mail.

ENGINEER’S OFFICE: Closed to public. A drop box will be set up for deeds at the main courthouse entrance.

CLERK OF COURTS: Business as usual.

COMMON PLEASE COURT: Arraignments have been canceled with business conducted only in judge’s chambers or by phone with attorneys.

COUNTY COURT: No longer accepting in-person payments. Payments can be made by PHONE: 740-942-8865; by MAIL: Harrison County Court, 100 W. Market Street, Cadiz, Oh. 43907. The Court will accept payment by personal check, money order or by credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover & American Express).

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE: Media members only for their Wednesday meeting. Public not permitted in or out. County water payments accepted by phone, mail or drop box at their door.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Access restricted to only those personnel who are absolutely necessary for the operation of the Sheriff’s Office, which includes the 911 center and county jail facility, but not limited to attorney’s, clergy, or any contractors that are conducting critical on-site maintenance.

No visitors permitted. The sheriff has canceled all carry conceal licensing at this time. For questions, please contact the sheriff’s office (740-942-2197) or the county health department (740-942-2616).

AUDITOR’S OFFICE:

Effective Tuesday March 17th, The Harrison County Auditor’s Office will be closed to the public. The office will have a small staff during normal office hours to be reached by phone and will be accessible for other governmental offices.

The following outlines detail different respective areas:

Deed Transfers

Deeds will be accepted by Mail, or by Dropbox. The Dropbox will be located outside of the Engineer’s Office, and all mailed deeds can be sent to Harrison County Engineer, 100 West Market, Cadiz, OH 43907. Until May 1st, 2020, deeds will be walked through the Court House from the Engineer’s Office, to the Auditor’s Office, and then to the Recorder’s Office. The Recorder will then mail the final recorded Deed. All three offices are closed to the Public, effective March 17th, 2020. This situation will be reviewed as more is learned about COVID-19.

Real Estate Information/Questions

All Real Estate Information is available on the Auditor’s Website, through https://www.harrisoncountyohio.org/auditors-office. Staff will be available by phone to assist with any questions regarding Real Estate, please call the office at (740)942-8861.

Dog Tags

Dog Tags can be purchased online through https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Harrison/.

Board of Revision

Board of Revision Filings are due March 31st, 2020. Please print off the form on the Auditor’s website and mail into the office. All Filings must be postmarked by March 31st, 2020 and mailed to Harrison County Auditor, 100 West Market St, Cadiz, OH 43907.

CAUV

All CAUV forms can be mailed to the Auditor’s Office or emailed to dsantille@harrisoncountyohio.org. Staff will be available to take phone calls regarding CAUV questions.