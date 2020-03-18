Board of Elections releases update

BOARD OF ELECTIONS: As of March 18, 2020, the Board of Elections will be open, and under the Director’s Order of Dr. Amy Acton and the Secretary of State’s Directive 2020-06, the Primary election scheduled for March 17th has been moved to June 2nd. Absentee voting has been extended until May 27th.

Voters can get forms and voting information on our website, www.boe.ohio.gov/harrison. Applications for Absentee Ballots can also be requested by phone at 740-942-8866. No in-person absentee voting will occur.

Voter registrations, applications for absentee ballots, and completed ballots can be mailed to the Harrison County Board of Elections, 538 North Main Street, Suite B, Cadiz, OH 43907, or dropped into the board’s drop box located by the inside door to the office at the Government Center.