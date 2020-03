Helen Maxine Morris Brownlee, age 99, the daughter of Roy and Nellie Morris of Freeport, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020.

Her Celebration of Life service was held on March 7, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, Fla. Her burial will be in Pittsburgh, Pa., at Allegheny County Memorial Park, following a small family service led by her grandson, Pastor Kyle Brownlee. Date to be determined.

Full obituary, poem pictures and video at www.dignitymemorial.com .