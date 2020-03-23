Allen B. Fluharty, 80, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born April 20, 1939 in Beallsville, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Ray Fluharty and Vessie Pittman Fluharty Byrd, and L.V. and Ada Farrabee Pittman, who raised him.

Allen was a retired member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 in Akron. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the Cadiz American Legion, where he enjoyed playing darts. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a knife maker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine Maffit Fluharty in 1997; two brothers, Thomas and Robert Byrd; and a sister, Martha Yaeger.

Surviving are his wife, Penny Abel Fluharty; children, Rebecca (Andrew) O’Brien of Salineville, Melissa (Tony) Litman of Cadiz, Ernie (Edith) Mansfield, Jr. of Ravenna, and Chris (Jaynelle) Mansfield of Cadiz; grandchildren, Roni Caldwell, Max Hall, T.J. and Jacob Kelly, Chandler, Victoria and Brandon Mansfield, Kayla Manbeck, Ashley Mansfield, and Jordan King; six great grandchildren; a brother, James (Patricia) Fluharty of Bowerston; and a sister, Janet Murray of Marysville.

Due to the Covid-19 Virus, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Bethel Church Cemetery near Hopedale. When restrictions are reduced, the family plans to have a public memorial service, which will be announced. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz.