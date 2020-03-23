Huntington Announces Immediate Financial Relief Measures forCustomers Affected by Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) today announced the immediate, comprehensive steps it is taking to alleviate economic injury experienced by consumers and businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Huntington’s Purpose is to look out for people by making their lives better, helping businesses thrive and strengthening the communities we serve, and these extraordinary times demand we take action to support our valued customers,” said Stephen Steinour, Huntington’s chairman, president and CEO. “All of Huntington stands with our customers and local communities during this challenging time. We believe these steps can bring some financial relief and peace of mind to those affected by the pandemic.”

Customers may contact Huntington at 1-800-480-BANK (2265) to speak with a customer service representative about products or programs that are available. Information about additional services is available at https://www.huntington.com/coronavirus

Huntington is offering the following programs to consumers and businesses, effective immediately:

Consumer Payment Deferral Program : For consumers facing a financial hardship related to family sickness or workplace closures due to COVID-19, Huntington will offer a payment deferral for up to 90 days with no credit bureau impact.

: For consumers facing a financial hardship related to family sickness or workplace closures due to COVID-19, Huntington will offer a payment deferral for up to 90 days with no credit bureau impact. Small Business Payment Deferral Program : For small businesses experiencing financial hardship related to family sickness or workplace closures due to COVID-19, Huntington will offer a payment deferral for up to 90 days with no credit bureau impact.

: For small businesses experiencing financial hardship related to family sickness or workplace closures due to COVID-19, Huntington will offer a payment deferral for up to 90 days with no credit bureau impact. Small Business Economic Injury Disaster : Huntington is working directly with governors’ offices to facilitate a disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration for businesses to be eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Program loans. Please visit https://www.huntington.com/coronavirus to learn more about additional resources and state information.

: Huntington is working directly with governors’ offices to facilitate a disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration for businesses to be eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Program loans. Please visit https://www.huntington.com/coronavirus to learn more about additional resources and state information. Late Fees on Consumer Loan Suspension Program : Huntington has suspended late fees on consumer loan payments. This suspension is effective through the end of March 2020, and we will continue to evaluate considerations to extend this program.

: Huntington has suspended late fees on consumer loan payments. This suspension is effective through the end of March 2020, and we will continue to evaluate considerations to extend this program. Late Fees on Business Banking Loan Suspension Program: Huntington has suspended late fees on business loan payments. This suspension is effective through the end of March 2020, and we will continue to evaluate considerations to extend this program

Huntington has suspended late fees on business loan payments. This suspension is effective through the end of March 2020, and we will continue to evaluate considerations to extend this program Repossession Halt Program : Huntington has suspended initiating new repossession actions for vehicles, RVs, or marine craft. This suspension is effective through the end of March 2020, and we will continue to evaluate considerations to extend this program.

: Huntington has suspended initiating new repossession actions for vehicles, RVs, or marine craft. This suspension is effective through the end of March 2020, and we will continue to evaluate considerations to extend this program. Suspension of Foreclosure Program: Huntington has suspended initiating any new residential property foreclosure actions unless required by federal or government agencies. This suspension is effective through the end of March 2020, and we will continue to evaluate considerations to extend this program.

Additionally, Huntington has existing programs in place to help consumers navigate financial uncertainty:

Homeowner Payment Help: Huntington can help customers having difficulty making mortgage loan payments. For more information, consumers can go to: https://www.huntington.com/Personal/mortgage-education-tools/payment-help

Auto Loan Payment Assistance: Huntington can help customers having difficulty making auto loan payments. Customers may contact the Installment Loan Customer Service Department at (800) 445-8460, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday.

Huntington accounts are accessible 24/7 using ATMs, huntington.com, online chat, telephone or the Huntington Mobile app.

Important Fraud Reminder: Huntington will never ask its customers to provide social security numbers, account numbers, or passwords by phone, email, or text. Visit Huntington’s Privacy & Security page for more information. Customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud, or have received suspicious communication claiming to be from Huntington, may contact Huntington at ReportFraud@huntington.com.

Huntington will closely monitor the pandemic and its effects, and we will evaluate the need for additional measures to support our customers, colleagues and communities. For additional information about COVID-19, get the latest report from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/ or your local health department website.