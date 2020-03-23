Current Road Closures in Eastern Ohio

As of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 23, numerous routes are closed throughout eastern Ohio due to high water from the recent rainfall. The newest closures are at the top of the list for the counties listed below.

In addition to the closures below, other routes may have lanes that are restricted due to high water. Motorists are reminded to never drive through flooded roadways, the water may be deeper than it looks. Roads will reopen to traffic once the water recedes.

HARRISON COUNTY

SR 799: Between Kennedy Ridge Rd. and Long Rd.

HOLMES COUNTY

U.S. 62: In Killbuck between CR 150 and TR 86

SR 60: South of Killbuck

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY

SR 800: South of Dennison between Feed Springs Rd. and SR 258

SR 258: Between Stillwater and West Chester at multiple locations

