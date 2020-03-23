Spill being investigated in Cadiz

CADIZ – A spill from a truck that is being described by the EPA, per Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Eric Wilson, as a “soap by product,” is being investigated this afternoon in Cadiz.

ODOT workers and Cadiz Police are now at the scene on Lincoln Ave. across from McDonald’s where it apparently originated. Police were also on the scene, along with EMA Deputy Director Jeremy Kulow, at N. Main Street in Cadiz where the spill has made its way to an outlet running into the creek.

Kulow said the origins were seen at the entrance to the Apex Landfill.

Further details to come in our Saturday, Mar. 21 print edition.