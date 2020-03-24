Joseph Trent Kidd, 52, of Cadiz, died March 24, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness with his family by his side. He was born January 16, 1968 in Wheeling, West Virginia.

He retired from the United States Air Force after 28 years serving in the FAA. He was a “folk punk” music performer.

He is survived by his wife, Tracey Clark Kidd; his parents, Leonard and Sandra Kidd of Cadiz and Kent and JoAnn Holland of Adena; four children: Dylan and Kodi (Tara) Kidd of Mt Vernon, Ohio and Blake and Austin Re of Carson City, Nevada; two grandchildren: Louella and Benjamin Kidd; four brothers: James T. (Diane) Kidd of Uniontown, Ohio, Todd (Vicki) Kidd of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Tony and Aaron Holland of Adena, Ohio; and a sister, LeAnne Kidd of Dover, Ohio.

A private family visitation will take place at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home due to the Covid-19 Virus. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m. at Cadiz Union Cemetery with his brother James Kidd officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The family will have a memorial service at a later date when the restrictions are reduced.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.