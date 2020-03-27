U.S. 22/U.S. 250 restrictions to begin Monday near Cadiz

HARRISON COUNTY: Beginning Monday, March 30, U.S. 22 westbound will be restricted at the U.S. 22/U.S. 250 intersection near Cadiz for a bridge repair project.

During construction, U.S. 22 westbound lanes will be closed under the bridge and rerouted via the on/off-ramps at U.S. 250 to return to U.S. 22.

Additionally, U.S. 250 northbound traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals during this work.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead to avoid possible delays associated with this work.

ODOT’s contractor for this project is Ever Steel Construction, LLC, and the completion date is Sunday, May 31, 2020.

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817.