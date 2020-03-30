Mark L. Fife, age 62, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in New Rumley after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Born November 28, 1957 in Dennison he was a son of the late Arthur E. Fife and Shirley I. Anderson Fife. He served state-side during the Vietnam War and was a heavy equipment operator for many years. Mark was a 24-year member of the Hopedale American Legion Post 7477 and enjoyed mushroom hunting.

Surviving are his children Joseph A. Fife, Katherine L. Moore and Anthony Fife, sisters Carolyn Arbogast, Rebecca Bowman and Cheri Malone; a brother William Fife and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother George Fife.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on a later date because of the COVID 19 outbreak. Burial will be held in Hanover United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale Legion, 48225 Rabbit Rd, Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.