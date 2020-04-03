Shelby J. Wilson, 73, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday at her home. She was born March 29, 1947 in West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Grimm Burch.

Shelby was a former employee of the Lancia Nursing Home in Steubenville. She enjoyed being with family, cooking, fishing, and especially drinking Pepsi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Wilson in 2005; a daughter, Shelby Mansfield; brothers, Donald, Bob, Chuck, and Richard Burch; and sister, Betty Degarmo.

Surviving are a daughter, Deanna Bernard of Cadiz; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Burch of Steubenville; a half-sister, Jean Shreze; and her beloved dog, Midget.

Due to the Corona Virus, a private family service will be held. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

