Edward Lawrence Barkhurst, 62, of Adena, Ohio, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born Jan. 18, 1958, son of Lawrence and Jo Ann Hayest Barkhurst.

Ed spent his entire career in the food service industry. Beginning with Rax and currently as General Manager of the Cadiz and Uhrichsville McDonalds.

In addition to his parents, Ed is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Julie Zelinsky Barkhurst, a sister Kim Barkhurst, daughter Faith Barkhurst, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews.

Being respectful of the current health issues, visitation and services will be private with Monsignor John Kolesar officiating. Interment will be private at Holly Memorial Gardens. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston St. Cadiz, OH 43907; Harrison County AG Society Pulling for a Cure, C/O Jon Jones, 34540 Jones Rd. Freeport, OH 43973.

The family is being assisted by Borkoski Funeral Home, 60 South Bridge Street, Adena, Ohio.

Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com