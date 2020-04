HARRISON COUNTY – Short term duration closures will take place this week along U.S. 22 near Cadiz for overhead sign support work. U.S. 22 will close intermittently, no longer than 15 minutes, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. This work will take place between the U.S. 22/U.S. 250 interchange and the U.S. 22 exit for SR 151. Completion date is Wednesday, April 8. All work is weather permitting.