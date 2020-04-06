Charles “Butch” Spaar, 77, of Hopedale, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home. He was born June 28, 1942 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of the late Charles Spaar and Sarah Jeffers Spaar Claring.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight D. “Doc” Spaar; and his stepfather, Virgil Claring.

Surviving are his two sisters-in-law, Sue Spaar and Janet Spaar of Cadiz and his extended family: cousin Pat Williams of Alabama and Aunt Grace Jeffers of Florida, his family in Cadiz and from the workshop.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be with his parents at Riverview Cemetery, Martins Ferry, Ohio. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.