Mary Ellen Richards, age 92, formerly of Scio, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her devoted daughter, Susan Gearling’s, home in Henderson, NV, where she had been residing for the past 2 years.

Born January 21, 1928, in Wheeling, WV she was a daughter of the late Jesse Hamilton and Mary Alice Rinkes Hamilton. She graduated from Scio High School in 1946 and worked at the Scio Pottery Co for over 30 years. Mary Ellen enjoyed many things throughout her life including golfing, bowling, socializing and shopping. She was an avid gardener who loved her community and her little home in Scio. Volunteering as a Head Start Foster Grandparent for 21 years brought special happiness to her life in retirement as she cared deeply for children. She was a member of Scio Presbyterian Church and Scio Altrurian Club. She adapted to her new life in Henderson, NV and built a wonderful group of friends. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are her daughter Susan (Scott) Gearling, sons Russell (Deborah Huppenthal) Richards, Rick (Linda) Snyder and Randy (Vicki) Snyder, grandchildren Megan, Logan and Tylor Gearling, Randy (Brenda) Snyder, Jr, Justin (Jessica) Snyder and Tom (Stephanie) Snyder, great grandchildren Kali, Alexis, Hunter, Brinn, Max, Teagan and Sam Snyder and a sister-in-law Peggy Hamilton.

Preceded in death by infant twin sons, former spouses Thomas Richards and Harold Snyder, longtime companion Frank Ginnetti, a sister Eleanor Sullivan and brothers Robert “Bob” Hamilton and William “Bill” Hamilton.

Honoring Mary Ellen’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.kochfuneral.com