Local Ice Cream stands flourishing

HARRISON COUNTY – Ice cream stands around the county are flourishing as the tasty treat gods get many thanks here. And apologies are owed to Sunshine’s Subzero Shake Shack at Sally Buffalo Park across from the ball field.

We did a report about the B&F Dairy Bar in Scio and Ice Cream Island in Cadiz being open but forgot to include Sunshine’s Subzero Shake Shack but they’ve been open all along, as well.

And people are flocking to all three sites.

The hours for Sunshine’s Subzero Shake Shackare 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and possibly 9 p.m. depending on the virus situation and business.

LOCAL NEWS: The New Athens meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 has been canceled. The Jewett meeting for Wednesday, April 15 is also canceled. Mayor Dwight Busby stated that they would only meet if they absolutely had to but until now, all meetings are being put on hold.

Also, the Visitor’s Center in Cadiz was to remain closed until April 6 but they are still closed. Please call (740-942-1102) before taking a trip there.