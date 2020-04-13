Mid-Ohio Foodbank and Network of Partners Respond to COVID-19

Mid-Ohio Foodbank, the anchor asset of Mid-Ohio Food Collective, has made multiple adjustments and is leveraging support from community partners in its 20 country footprint in an effort to continue serving those who are struggling, especially during this public health threat.

At the onset of COVID-19, the Foodbank, along with its partner agencies, shifted its model from pantry shopping to a drive-through model where customers can receive a box of groceries, which is delivered to their car, keeping social distancing a priority. In March, the Foodbank saw a 28 percent average increase in distribution across its partner agency network compared to the same time period last year, distributing over (6) million pounds of food in March alone. Helping to meet this increased demand is the deployment of 100 members of the Ohio National Guard and Ohio Militia. They are helping to pack food boxes, distribute them to customers at the Foodbank’s on-site pantry, and assisting in our warehouse.

“We are working hard to make the necessary adjustments that allow us to pivot quickly to continue serving our neighbors during this time,” said Matt Habash, President & CEO of Mid-Ohio Foodbank. “We know that this is a marathon, and not a sprint. Working with our network of local agency partners, we continue to find innovative ways to serve neighbors who need our help now more than ever.”

Due to the closure of schools across the state, The Foodbank is working to make sure families know where their children can receive free lunch or breakfast within their district. Our COVID-19 resource webpage is updated daily with information about these locations. You can read more by visiting: https://www.midohiofoodbank.org/covid-19/

