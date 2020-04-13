Anna M. Sturgeon, 94, of Cadiz, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. She was born July 4, 1925 in Freeport, Ohio a daughter of the late Charles and Rachel Decker Burris.

She enjoyed all of her kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was a gem, a one of a kind mother and grandmother to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Raymond Sturgeon; 2 sons: Charles Sturgeon and John Sturgeon and a daughter, Annabelle Sturgeon.

Surviving are her children: Emma Gamble of Scio, Shirley Banks and Donna Stenson of Cadiz, James Sturgeon of Cadiz, Pamela Sturgeon of Manhattan, NY, daughter in law Sheila Sturgeon of Pilot Mt. NC, David (Wendy) Sturgeon of Boston, Mass., Harold (Julie) Sturgeon of Barnesville and Bruce Sturgeon of Cincinnati; a number of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

