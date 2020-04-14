Richard S. “Rick” “Tater” Hidey, 63, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home near Scio.

Born June 24, 1956 in Dennison he was the only child of Rosemary Roberta Riggs Hidey who is a resident of the Harrison County Home and the late R. Dwaine “Tater” Hidey. Rick graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1975 and began a full-time position alongside his dad and uncle, John Hidey, at Hidey Bros Sunoco Station in Scio. Then he worked at Scio Laminated Products until he retired. He was a talented craftsman and a jack of all trades

Rick married the love of his life Julie F. Brock in 1980 and spent the next 40 years with her by his side. They were blessed with two children, Alexis (Joshua) Litzenberg and Kyle Hidey who blessed them with grandsons Kayson Hidey and Zender, Krieger, Casher and Drezner Litzenberg as well as Kayson’s little brother Corey Cannon, that all survive him, to complete their family.

Rick was a devoted family man who made time for his children, even coaching his son’s Little League Baseball team. As the years passed, he loved spending time with his family outdoors riding 4-wheelers, boating, farming, hunting and especially target shooting with his grandsons. He loved life on his beloved farm watching the goats play, the cows graze and his grandson’s shenanigans with his dog Clumney not far behind.

The family wishes to postpone a celebration of his life until a time when family and friends can be together again. He will be sadly missed by those that loved him. Rick loved his hometown and the family would like anyone wanting to send a memorial contribution to do so in his name to any Scio charity. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.