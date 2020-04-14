Randy L. Snyder, Sr.

Randall L. Snyder, Sr. age 69, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home near Cadiz.

Born April 28, 1950 in Dennison he was a son of the late Harold T. Snyder and Mary Ellen Hamilton Richards. Randy graduated from Scio High School in 1968 and worked for several area mines including Y&O Nelms Mine in Hopedale until they closed. Then he drove a delivery truck for Troyer Cheese in Millersburg for 18 years retiring in 2015.

Randy loved sports, especially baseball and was an Ohio State fan. Playing on area baseball and softball teams until he was 40 years old. But what he enjoyed most was watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was honored to have helped coach his son’s Jewett-Scio Hot Stove team that won the State Tournament in 1998. Randy loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years Vicki Hidey Snyder whom he married May 31, 1969; sons Randy (Brenda) Snyder, Jr, Justin (Jessica) Snyder and Tom (Stephanie) Snyder; grandchildren Kali, Alexis, Hunter, Brinn, Max, Sam and Teagan; a sister Susan (Scott) Gearling; brothers Rick (Linda) Snyder and Rusty (Deborah) Huppenthal and a step brother Bill Beatty.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his stepmother Helene Snyder.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s memory to the Hopedale Baseball Association, PO Box 384, Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.