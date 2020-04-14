The world lost a great-hearted man when David John Bratten (82) of Hopedale, Ohio, peacefully passed away at home on April 12, 2020.

A passionate Christian, faithful friend and loving husband, father and grandfather, David lived a life following the “road less traveled,” characterized by generosity, hospitality and kindness to all living creatures.

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, raised in North Carolina and a proud graduate of South Fork School, David committed his life to “Ora et Labora,” prayer and work. Praying for souls and cultivating vegetables and fruit were his life’s occupation plus planning gatherings of friends and relations.

He was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a great fan of Ohio State football. Corn and beans were the “meat” of his garden which he shared with everyone. He has gone to join his beloved father, Dr. Paul C. Bratten, and mother, Mary Haney Bratten as well as his dear nephew, Eric, and a host of friends and loved ones.

He leaves behind wonderful memories, lessons and tales to his devoted wife of 47 years, Judith Lindel Bratten of the home, daughter Rebecca Bratten Weiss and husband Brendan Weiss of Hopedale, daughter Joanna Kristin Bratten, of London, England and son Capt. Jonathan David Bratten and wife Margaret Eddy Bratten of Portland, Maine as well as grandchildren, Dominic, Avila and Gideon Weiss, brother Douglas Phillip Bratten of Wilton, New Hampshire and sister Elizabeth (Andrew) Vastano of College Station, Texas and cherished nieces and nephews.

A private graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday April 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Center Unity Cemetery in Harrison County with Fr. Fred Kihm. Written messages can be sent to Blackburn Funeral Home at www.blackburnhomes.com . The family requests that rather than flowers or food, donations in his memory may be made to local food banks or the International Rescue Committee.