Harrison County confirms first COVID-19 case

HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Health Department has been notified of a positive test result from a resident of Harrison County for Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This is the first positive test result for a Harrison County resident.

The positive ease is a male in his 30s. He has been self-isolating and recovering in his home since becoming symptomatic. Close contacts of this individual have already been identified and contacted by the health department. They have been advised to self-quarantine in their home(s) and monitor for any symptoms.

The health department will be in constant contact with the isolated individual and the

identified close contacts. The Health Department will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness.

Harrison County Health Department along with local healthcare systems, healthcare providers and community partners have been actively preparing to respond to possible cases covid-19 in our county.

“The news of a COVID-19 case in our county is not a surprise. We have been planning and preparing to respond to cases when they occur. We have community interventions in place that are designed to slow the transmission in our community while lessening the impact. Our main goal is to isolate those who are ill and identify close contacts,” said Garen Rhome, Harrison County Health District Administrator.

“We know our Harrison County friends and family will continue to respond kindly and respectfully in the days and weeks to come.” The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Those at high risk for illness of COVID-19 are those over 60 with chronic illness or weakened immune system. To prevent the spread of disease, the Harrison County Health Department encourages everyone to follow these effective practices:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.