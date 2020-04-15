Mary L. Baker, age 93 of Coshocton, formerly of Freeport, died at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in her apartment at Windsorwood Place, Coshocton, Ohio.

Born in Massillon, Ohio March 9, 1927, she was a daughter of the late John Homer Ferrell and Marion Elizabeth Culberson Ferrell.

She was a 1946 graduate of Freeport High School where she had been a cheerleader.

Mary was co-owner of Baker’s AG in Freeport from 1947 to 1983. She worked in the meat department for twenty years.

Mary enjoyed traveling especially with A/G and ECO food retailer groups. She and Ed visited the Drake Hotel/Chicago, The Peabody/Memphis and the Broadmoor/Colorado. She traveled with Ed to the Bahamas, Cancun, England, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Monaco.

They once made a cross country road trip to California before the Interstate Highway System. While there they visited family and went to Knott’s Berry Farm. They took a most memorable family vacation to The New York World’s Fair in 1964. Mary enjoyed wintering for many years in Naples, Florida.

For several years Mary was an avid golfer and enjoyed entertaining and playing cards with her good friends: The Pettays and The Millesons.

Mary also enjoyed spending time with her family. She shuttled her boys, Dick and Gary, to countless Little League games, basketball practices, scout meetings and practices and gigs for Gary’s band “The Rebells.”

She attended Grace United Methodist Church in Coshocton, and was a longtime member of the Freeport Presbyterian Church where she had formerly been a deacon. She was a member of the Freeport Order of Eastern Star #319 and the Stillwater Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Her husband, Lewis Edwin (Ed) Baker died September 8, 2015. They were married October 15, 1947.

Surviving are two sons: Richard L. (Jeanne) Baker of Dover and Gary E. (Terrie) Baker of Coshocton; a granddaughter Heather (Clay) Utley of San Antonio, Texas; a grandson Sean (Rachael) Baker of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and four great-grandsons: Max Utley, Griffin Utley, Levi Baker, and Ari Baker.

Mary was preceded in death by three brothers: Dale Ferrell, Donald Ferrell and Robert Ferrell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Freeport Presbyterian Church at a later date with Reverend Terrie Baker and Pastor Jim McConnell officiating. Burial will be held in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport with Reverend Terrie Baker officiating on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Freeport Presbyterian Church and Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.

Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport was entrusted with her arrangements. Phone (740) 658-3470.

Online condolences may be made at www.kochfuneralhome.net.