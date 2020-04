CADIZ – The Cadiz village council meeting originally scheduled as a teleconference for Thursday at 7 p.m., has been moved to Thursday (April 16) at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Wallace Lodge at Sally Buffalo Park.

“Please drop all Water Plant bids in Blue container at Cadiz City Building,” per Cadiz Treasurer Amy Ossman. All bids are to be opened at 3 p.m.

Also, all contractors are welcome to stay for the meeting but must adhere to the social distancing rule of six feet apart.