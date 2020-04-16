Two-vehicle accident in Cadiz results in two injuries

CADIZ – A two-vehicle accident between a red Chrysler van and a blue La Sabre resulted in two being transported to the hospital. Hopedale rescue was on scene with two ambulances each transporting a patient.

The accident occurred within the past 45 minutes when the Chrysler was turning right onto S. Main Street when it was struck by the La Sabre who was apparently coming from the direction of N. Main Street.

No word on how or why the two vehicles collided and it is too early to speculate on any possible citations.

Cadiz Police handled the scene with fairly heavy damage occurring to each vehicle as the Chrysler was hit on the driver’s side door area.