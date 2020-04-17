Second positive test of COVID-19 in Harrison County confirmed

HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Health Department has been notified of a second positive test result from a resident of Harrison County for Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The positive case is a female in her 40s. She has been self-isolating and recovering in her home. We are identifying the close contacts of this individual and are assessing their situations. They are advised to self-quarantine in their home(s) and monitor for any symptoms. The health department will be in constant contact with the isolated individual and the identified close contacts.

The Health Department will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness.

The Harrison County Health Department strongly supports the recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and that everyone wear non-medical face coverings in public settings.

This recommendation was made as a way to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 and should not replace the recommendations to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), to stay home, and to frequently wash and sanitize your hands. A non-medical face covering can be a scarf, a bandanna or other face covering.