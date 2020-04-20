Ross Kevin “Hawk” Freeman, 60, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was born July 13, 1959 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Ross Elwood Freeman and the late Delphine Freeman.

Hawk was associated with St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz. He enjoyed fishing, playing Zolts, listening to music, especially oldies, and watching wresting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ross Freeman, Jr.; two brothers, Oliver and Ed Freeman; and two sisters, Janet Golsby and Clara Freeman.

Surviving are five children, Michelle Ennis-Pennington of Columbus, Angela Zimmerman of Georgia, Lee Thompson of Steubenville, Robert Jordan of East Liverpool, and Kevin Freeman, Jr. of Weirton, W,Va.; a number of grandchildren; six siblings, James Elwood Freeman of Evansville, Ind., Everett Freeman of Sidney, Ohio, Phillip Daniel Freeman of Cincinnati, Ohio, Phyllis Jackson of Sidney, Ohio, Sam Freeman of Steubenville, Ohio, Tom Freeman of Sidney, Ohio, and Kendra Murray of Uhrichsville, Ohio; and an uncle, David Freeman of Columbus, Ohio.

Due to the COVID 19 Emergency no services will be held at this time. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.