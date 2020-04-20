Edward C. “Bear” Golsby, 78, of Cadiz, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born September 25, 1941 in Cadiz, a son of the late Eddie L. and Rebecca Marie Bigsby Golsby.

Eddie was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz; served as a grandpa at Hartacus; and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Eddie was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by his wife, Janet Freeman Golsby; two children: Vickie and Curtis Golsby; two sisters: Phyllis Golsby and Barbara Holloway and a brother, George Golsby.

Surviving are his children: Calvin Golsby of Columbus, Daniela Golsby of Cadiz, Joseph Newett of Cadiz and Joshua Golsby of Scottown, Ohio; a number of grandchildren; four sisters: Ruth Debt of Cadiz, Alice Golsby of Cleveland, Betty Astros of Cleveland and Ellen Coursey of Cleveland; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.