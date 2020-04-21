Eleanor Kenny, 96, of Cadiz, died peacefully, Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. She was born April 9, 1924 in Amsterdam, Ohio a daughter of the late James and Jessie Stewart Peebles.

She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz and loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading books and bridge club. She was a retired Statistical Clerk for GTE and was a Public Representative.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by James and Belle McMaster who raised her when her mother died at birth. Also preceding her were her husband, James Charles Kenny in 2010; two brothers: James Peebles and Robert McMaster; two sisters: Dorothy Naragon and Mary Peebles; and a niece, Cindy McMaster.

Surviving are her children: Barbara Chenoweth, Tim (Marge) Kenny and Tom (Debbie) Kenny all of Cadiz; grandchildren: Shannon (Clay) Lopez, Shane Kenny, Tessa (Jonathan) Stewart, Shawna (Matt) Phillips, Erin (Ronnie) Thompson, Ty (Kara Dunfee) Kenny, and Taylar (Ben Chaney) Kenny; great grandchildren: Kaitlyn Lopez, Riley Stewart, Cameron Thompson, Nick Lopez, Cooper Thompson and Chloe Thompson; nephew, Tim (Sheila) Peebles of Cleveland and niece Sandy (Leonard) Kidd of Scio, Ohio.

Due to the Covid-19 virus a private service will be held. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Puskarich Public Library, 200 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907

