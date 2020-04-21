Thelma Mae Patterson McNab was born May 24, 1927, the youngest daughter of the late Albert Patterson and Myrtle (Kendall) Patterson Kelley. Thelma spent her childhood on the family farm in the Perrysville and Scio, Ohio area and lived the majority of her adult life in Jewett, Cadiz, and Canton, Ohio.

Thelma graduated from Scio High School in 1945 and went to cosmetology school in Canton. She held a variety of jobs in her life, including working as a beautician and a real estate agent, and working at the Scio Pottery. Her greatest joy was being married to her devoted husband of 71 years, Jack McNab, and raising their sons, John and Steve. Jack and Thelma were lifelong members of their local Presbyterian church.

In her death, Thelma will be reunited with her family that preceded her, including her parents, her five sisters, Annie Burton, Nadine Custer, Alberta Moore, Helen Lois Patterson, Frances Lucas, and three brothers, Leonard, Arthur, and Herman Patterson.

Thelma is survived by her husband Jack McNab, and her two sons, John (Shari) McNab of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Steve (Paula) McNab of North Royalton, Ohio, as well as her grandchildren Bret (Jennifer) McNab, Annee (Alex) Duprey, Lauren (Erik) Mathis, and Allison (Ryan) Rose, her two great-granddaughters Josephine McNab and Alina Duprey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held at the family plot at Fairview Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

