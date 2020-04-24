Harrison County Health Dept. announces first COVID-19 recovery

HARRISON COUNTY – (From the Harrison County Health Dept. Facebook page): This morning we are pleased to announce our first RECOVERED individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This person was isolated in their home under public health supervision while Harrison County Health Department maintained constant contact with the individual.

We thank the individual for their cooperation during these trying times and we are grateful for their return to health.

Remember, most individuals who are sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover in their own home.