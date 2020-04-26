John “Jack” McNab passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, just four days after his wife, Thelma, went to be with the Lord.

Jack McNab was born on July 14, 1927 in Amsterdam, Ohio, as the only son of Alex and Barbara McNab. Jack was a 1945 graduate of Jewett High School, where he served as the captain of the basketball team and the World War II era six-man football team. Following graduation, Jack served as a Sergeant in the Second Army in World War II.

Immediately after discharge from the army in 1947, Jack went to work for the Y&O Coal Company at the Nelms #1 mine, where he lost his left leg in a mine accident in 1951. Jack never let the loss of his leg hold him back; he went right back to work at the mine in the warehouse, then into coal sales. From 1970-1979, Jack was the superintendent of the Nelms #1 mine, the most memorable years of his career. Following the sale of Y&O Coal Company, Jack worked for Ohio Edison, where he was a director in the fuel procurement department. Jack retired from Ohio Edison in 1992. In retirement, Jack enjoyed the camaraderie of the Y&O and Ohio Edison retiree groups.

On March 23, 1949, Jack married the love of his life, Thelma Patterson McNab. Together, they raised their sons, John and Steve McNab, and they enjoyed spending time with their four grandchildren. Jack and Thelma were inseparable, and as they aged, Jack never stopped doting on his “Sweetie.” After 71 years of marriage, Jack and Thelma couldn’t imagine life without one another. By God’s design, they didn’t have to.

Jack was a lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians. Jack and Thelma were lifelong members of their local Presbyterian church.

Jack would be the first to tell you that he was a lucky man. He loved his wife, cherished his sons and daughters-in-law, and adored his grandchildren. For the last 35 years of his life, his pride and joy was telling everyone he met about his grandchildren and spoiling them every chance he got. His heart nearly burst with love when he met his great-granddaughters this past year.

Jack leaves behind many friends. He had a special way of making each person he met feel like they were the most important person in the room. Whether you were his neighbor, his favorite server at a restaurant, a colleague at the mine, or his family, Jack made you feel loved. It was Jack’s hope that the tears of those who grieve him will dry with the sun of happy memories he leaves behind.

In his death, Jack will be reunited with his parents and his wife, Thelma.

Jack is survived by his sons, John (Shari) McNab of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Steve (Paula) McNab of North Royalton, Ohio, as well as his grandchildren Bret (Jennifer) McNab, Annee (Alex) Duprey, Lauren (Erik) Mathis, and Allison (Ryan) Rose, his two great-granddaughters Josephine McNab and Alina Duprey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held for Jack and Thelma, together, at Fairview Cemetery in Jewett. The family hopes to celebrate their lives with their many friends and family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.