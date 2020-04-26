Thomas Malicki

Thomas Walter Malicki, 79, of Cadiz, OH died peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Tom was born October 17, 1940 in Wheeling, WV, a son of the late Walter and Anne (Soloninka) Malicki. Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy J. (Cramblett) Malicki, a son Douglas (Kristen) of Avon, two grandsons Connor and Kyle, a sister, Kathleen (G. Scott) Gross of North Canton, a sister in law, Susan (David) Frew of Carrollton, a brother in law, Al (Natasha) Cramblett of Sioux Falls, SD, a brother in law, Richard Cramblett of Amsterdam, OH and several nieces and nephews and two grand dogs, Zoe and Bogey.

He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz and loved spending his retirement years with his family including attending dozens of his grandson’s activities, where he was one of their biggest fans. He enjoyed all sports, especially Cadiz, Harrison Central, Ohio State and Cleveland teams and was an avid fisherman. He was a retired employee of Consolidation Coal Company and Gradall and parlayed his love of athletics into more than 30 years of making custom trophies and awards for area high school athletic teams as a co-owner of Peterson’s Trophy & Crafts with his wife, Dorothy.

A 1958 graduate of Cadiz High School, Tom was a lifelong Harrison County resident with the exception of the four-year period immediately after graduation when he proudly served in the United States Air Force’s Military Air Transport Service command group from 1958-1962.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz with a burial to take place at Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Drive, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com