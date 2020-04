HARRISON COUNTY – Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced over the weekend. This brings the total confirmed cases in Harrison County up to four.

The third case is a man in his 70s and has been quarantined. The fourth case is a female in her 40s and is also quarantining in her home.

Both cases resulted in being in close contact with another confirmed case.

