Wayne Hall, age 98, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio. He was born on August 16, 1921, at Cadiz, Ohio. He was the son of the late Arthur and Gladys (Henderson) Hall.

Wayne was a graduate of Muskingum College. He initially worked for Goodyear Aircraft in Akron where he was a member of the Goodyear Squadron. It was there that he met Lucy Harper who was to become his loyal and devoted wife from 1945 until her death in 1988. Following service in the United States Army, he returned to Cadiz, where he shared the ownership and operation of Hall Motor Company, a Ford dealership.

Later, he attended Western Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh and served several years in the Methodist ministry until ill health prevented his continuance. During his retirement years in Dover, he and Lucy shared an antique business.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bernese Hall.

Surviving are three sons; Garold (Betty) of Cleveland, Ohio, Richard (Cheryl) of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, Robert (Peggy) of Palm Coast, Florida; his daughter, Rebecca (Lester) of Green Lane, Pennsylvania; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wayne was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dover.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A memorial service will take place at a later date. To sign an online guestbook for Wayne, visit the obituary link on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.