ELECTION RESULTS: Silver Spade voted down, Knight upsets Beetham

HARRISON COUNTY – What will surely be some disappointing news to Hopedale Fire Chief Mark Marchetta and many first responders, the Silver Spade Ambulance District was voted down 635 to 501.

Also, in what many may see as an upset Lauren Knight defeated incumbent Harrison County Prosecutor Owen Beetham, 1,178 to 745.

Commissioner Paul Coffland held on to win a narrow victor over New Athens Mayor Joe Petro, 973 to 905.

In a landslide victory, Bill Johnson-R (6th District) defeated challenger Kenneth Morgan, 1,636 to 219 for the Republican race.

These results are not official.

A full story will be in our Saturday, May 2 print edition.