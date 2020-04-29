Teresa Luther, 86, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Liza’s Place in Wheeling, W.Va.

She was born May 17, 1933 in Cadiz, Ohio, a daughter of the late William P. Luther, Sr. and the late Catherine Kasner Luther Klug. Miss Luther was retired from Luther’s Builders’ Supply in Cadiz and member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. She loved her home and caring for her feline pets.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William P. Luther, Jr., stepfather, Henry Klug, and brother-in-law, Richard Corso. Surviving are three sisters, Mary Catherine Corso of Dennison, Ohio, Betty (Myron) Fledderus of Cadiz, Ohio, and Dorothy Luther of Cadiz, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Luther of Cadiz, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Cadiz Union Cemetery. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.