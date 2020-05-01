HC Health Dept. confirms fifth COVID-19 case

|
HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Health Department has been notified of a fifth positive COVID-19 test result from a resident of Harrison County.
The positive case is a female in her 70s. The individual is presently hospitalized while receiving necessary medical care.
The Health Department will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case to protect the privacy of the individual.
Through contact tracing all close contacts are being identified and given instructions and guidance regarding quarantine and self-monitoring for symptoms under public health supervision.
Our community’s health and safety lie within our collective ability to distance ourselves from each other. Continue to practice social distancing. Six feet is good, but more is better. We strongly recommend that everyone wears a cloth face covering when you must be around others in public.
If you feel sick – just stay home, except to seek medical care. Call your doctor
|
before leaving home.
If you do not feel sick you should stay home, as well – leaving home only for essential work or to shop for essential supplies and groceries. Do not have close contact with anyone outside of your home.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Information is being shared as it becomes available on the Harrison County Health Department Facebook page.
For the latest information on Ohio’s COVID-19 response and to find helpful resources please visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The Ohio Department of Health updates their number of cases daily at 2 p.m.
The Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 call center at 1-833-4ASK-ODH operates 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.