HC Health Dept. confirms fifth COVID-19 case

HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Health Department has been notified of a fifth positive COVID-19 test result from a resident of Harrison County.

The positive case is a female in her 70s. The individual is presently hospitalized while receiving necessary medical care.

The Health Department will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case to protect the privacy of the individual.

Through contact tracing all close contacts are being identified and given instructions and guidance regarding quarantine and self-monitoring for symptoms under public health supervision.

Our community’s health and safety lie within our collective ability to distance ourselves from each other. Continue to practice social distancing. Six feet is good, but more is better. We strongly recommend that everyone wears a cloth face covering when you must be around others in public.

If you feel sick – just stay home, except to seek medical care. Call your doctor