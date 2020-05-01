Harrison Hills Church gives thanks to local businesses

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – That little church that sits at the corner of Ohio 9 and 151 where many only look past to check oncoming traffic took some matters into their own hands and made the rounds to some of the businesses serving on the frontlines during this COVID-19 crisis.

Boxes of donuts with a little colorful ribbon doing the wrapping were passed out to many of the area businesses, which included: Orme Hardware, Custer Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Shurfast, the Cadiz Police and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Dollar General and the post office. Thank you cards were sent to McDonald’s and Sanders Market where the donuts were purchases.

The gesture was in appreciation for staying open to serve the public in this time of need and where risk is fairly high for people out there dealing with the public. And if it can motivate others to do the same then that’s a nice thing too.