Harrison Hills Church gives thanks to local businesses

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
555

By JD LONG
jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – That little church that sits at the corner of Ohio 9 and 151 where many only look past to check oncoming traffic took some matters into their own hands and made the rounds to some of the businesses serving on the frontlines during this COVID-19 crisis.

Harrison Hills Church served the area businesses with donuts in commemoration for their efforts in staying open and being on the frontlines against the virus outbreak. Two of the many businesses included Custer Pharmacy and Dollar General.

Boxes of donuts with a little colorful ribbon doing the wrapping were passed out to many of the area businesses, which included: Orme Hardware, Custer Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Shurfast, the Cadiz Police and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Dollar General and the post office. Thank you cards were sent to McDonald’s and Sanders Market where the donuts were purchases.

The gesture was in appreciation for staying open to serve the public in this time of need and where risk is fairly high for people out there dealing with the public. And if it can motivate others to do the same then that’s a nice thing too.

