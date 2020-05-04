Jacob Tyler “Jake” Hill, 28, of Hopedale, Ohio, was found April 25, 2020 after a lengthy search by his family, friends, and community. He was born May 21, 1991 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Harold and Tina Atkins Hill of Hopedale.

Jacob was a member of Carpenters Local 186 in Steubenville, Ohio. He was a former employee of Apollo Pro Cleaning and Restoration in Wintersville, Ohio. He enjoyed skateboarding, fishing and loved vacationing at Surfside Pier in South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, John Henry “Jack” Atkins, Harold Hill, Sr., and Bill and Dorcas Bouchet; aunt Jackie Atkins Akers; and uncle Jason Bouchet.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Lindsey (Bill) Vergitz of Bloomingdale; nephew and niece, Caleb and Rylee; grandmothers, Patricia Atkins of Hopedale and Kathy Hill of Wintersville; aunts, Tammy (Nip) Mattern of Cadiz, Lisa (Scott) Shultz of Hopedale, Suzy (John) Good of Unionport, Shirley (Jon) Ruttencutter of Wintersville, and Bob (Paula) Carpenter of Columbus; and many cousins, great aunts and great uncles, other family members and friends.

Due to COVID 19, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale Fishing Club, c/o Rob Raber, P.O. Box 123, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

