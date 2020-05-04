Deborah Kay Ferguson, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Debbie was born April 15, 1950 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Hilda Sullivan (Eugene “Zip” Sullivan) and George E. Dickerson.

She married her husband, Lawrence R. Ferguson, October 23, 1971 in Cadiz, Ohio. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Harrison Board of Developmental Disabilities Preschool nurturing and guiding young children, a passion that was always close to her heart. They referred to her as Miss Debbie.

Debbie was a woman who never stopped caring for others. She was one who did not eat until everyone was content. She made sure that everyone’s plates and bellies were full before sitting down to eat herself. She was a woman of many words and had a way about her that made everyone around her feel comfortable and included.

Debbie was the epitome of family. She was a woman who valued family above all else. She was a dedicated wife of 49 years, always taking care of her husband, her boys, and their families. Her boys and their families were her life, as evident on her camera roll. She spent countless hours with her grandbabies teaching and loving on them.

In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by her brothers George Jr. (Tiny), and John Dickerson and nephews; Kelly Wilson and Ryan Ferguson.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, and her sons Chad (Keila) of Cadiz, OH and Clint (Blossom) of Wadsworth, OH; grandchildren: Lexi, Maverick, Hadley and expected baby Ferguson, due in May. She is also survived by her sisters; Joyce Wilson and Abbie Bober (John), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made “In Memory of Debbie Ferguson” at https://www.gofundme.com/f/debbie-ferguson-memorial or mailed to Larry Ferguson at 45540 Cadiz-Harrisville Rd. Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

