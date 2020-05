HARRISON COUNTY – Short term duration closures will take place Wednesday, May 6, along U.S. 22 eastbound near Hopedale for overhead sign removal and replacement work.

This work will take place near the U.S. 22/SR 151 interchange.

U.S. 22 eastbound will close intermittently, no longer than 15 minutes, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this Wednesday, weather permitting.

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817.