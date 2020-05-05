Mary L. Banks, 74, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 28, 1946 in Adena, Ohio, a daughter of Mary M. Thompson Best of Cadiz and the late Avril “Flip” Glen Best.

Mary was a retired Clerk for the Village of Cadiz Water and Sewer Department, having served for thirty-nine years, and was a former teacher at Cadiz Head Start. She was the Valedictorian of the Hopedale High School class of 1964, and was an active member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz where she was an officer of the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She was a former volunteer with Cadiz Boy Scout Troop 269.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Penelope.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Edward H. Banks, Jr., two sons, Michael (Jodi) Best and Edward (Kristi) Banks III, all of Cadiz; daughter, Amy Banks of Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four brothers, Avril “Flip” (Tammy) Best of Cadz, Mark Best of Tennessee, and Kevin (Tammy) Best, Craig (Karla) Best, all of Cadiz; two sisters, Virginia (Ken) Reynolds of Cadiz and Cathy Stotts of Senecaville, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 Virus, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public celebration of life will be held in the future. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Rd., Cadiz, OH 43907.