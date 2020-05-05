Donald Jasper Atkins, 75, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. He was born October 11, 1944 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of the late William Henry and Mary Josephine Dunlap Atkins.

Don was a retired Superintendent at Hopedale Mining. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Era, a member of the Hopedale Legion where he served as past commander and was a member of the honor guard and was a member of the Hopedale Sportsman Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: John Henry “Jack” Atkins and Art Atkins; and two sisters: Dorothy Wickliff and Hannah Saxton.

Surviving are his son, Donald Todd Atkins of Hopedale; two daughters: Annette Atkins of Hopedale and Lynette Atkins of Columbus; three grandchildren: Alexis, Carlee Jo and Blake Atkins; a great grandchild, Leelyn; a brother, Andy Atkins of Jewett; two sisters, Marjory (James) Ward of Hopedale and Mary Beth Atkins of Alabama; his fiancé, Shelley Anderson of Hopedale and his former wife, Sharon Culver Atkins of Hopedale, Ohio.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date for interment and military honors.

The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, and condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.