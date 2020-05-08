Local resident learns about Kent St tragedy through class

By JD LONG

HARRISON COUNTY – Another gathering, memorial, anniversary, whatever one

wants to call it went by the wayside because of COVID-19. This one was

Monday’s 50th anniversary of the Kent State shooting where big plans had

been made on the Kent campus. The school did provide a virtual tour and

video of the events on their website but it wasn’t the same as being

there.

Hopedale resident and Kent State junior, Malania Birney has been there

and is currently involved in a class that educates on what happened that

day in 1970 where 13 students were shot and four died. It’s also called

the Kent State Massacre.

Birney said the class is an “upper division elective” for political

science majors for which she is one, as well as for Peace and Conflict

studies. The course is not mandatory but when entering the school as

freshmen students are enrolled in a “first-year experience course,”

which part of that includes touring the May 4 Visitor’s Center. Prior to

her first year Birney said she had little or no knowledge of the 1970

shootings.

“So that was my first exposure to it but I hadn’t really realized the

magnitude and just kind of how historic this event was until I took the

May Fourth class and really dove deeper into the background…” Birney

explained. She said that education included the years leading up to the

shooting and the activism of the 1960s in general.

She learned the fact that Kent State was not a campus full of docile

students disconnected from the times but actually very active in the

counterculture movement back then. Birney, once completely disconnected

from those times, can move fluently discussing the late 60s and the SDS

(Students for a Democratic Society) where 25 students were arrested,

including an FBI investigation for example.

She’s also sat through many guest speakers including a past member of

SDS as well as victims of the shooting such as, Alan Canfora and John

Cleary. Questions were asked providing room for clarification, which she

felt enriched the experience allowing what she called “genuine

conversations.”

“[That] to me was the part of the course that was so insightful to get

the full picture,” she explained. She also talked of the commemorations

over the years and how the university at one time, was not very engaged

and even went so far as to change the name to just Kent, as if people

would forget what happened and not care. It didn’t work and it is

obviously now Kent State again.

The May 4 Task Force is student-driven and works in collaboration with

the university now holding events and such. Birney called touring the

hill where the shootings occurred surreal and emotional.

“The biggest thing they all told us was that they were just kids, they

were just standing up for the things they thought was right, they didn’t

know anything special, they just knew the war (Vietnam) was wrong, they

didn’t like how it was being handled and they were just using their

voices,” Birney explained.

“I walk through the parking lot most days to class I have for the past three years, when I see the markers and go through the visitor’s center…every time you walk through you feel that inspiration of just this spirit of democracy really at work…and knowing that they’re no different from me and just seeing the changes they made

in the world around them, you feel that every time you walk through.”

Birney said the biggest surprise was hearing how the students back then

didn’t know there were real bullets in the National Guard’s guns, or

didn’t expect it. She said considering the era she has grown up with all

the public shootings her generation has had to endure, that one she

didn’t understand.

She relayed one story told by someone who was there who was talking to

their friend when seeing the Guard retreat back up the hill just before

turning and shooting. They weren’t sure if they should just leave and

find something else to do or stick around.

“What are they gonna do shoot us?” she said of one friend telling the

other that day. He told her it wasn’t even five seconds later all hell

broke loose, which lasted approximately 13 seconds and 13 bodies later.

She said the two friends were kind of laughing at first because they

thought it was rubber bullets until they came back out and saw the

bodies.

“It shocked me in comparison to today because…we would never make the

assumption that it wasn’t live ammunition,” she said of her and her

classmates. “We’ve kind of grown up in a time of school shootings and

like mass shootings being daily and prevalent and we would never second

guess that it was live ammunition. We would always kind of assume that

right off the bat.”