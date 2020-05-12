Chester Leroy Thompson, 93, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Cadiz, OH, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrell’s Inlet, SC. He was born April 15, 1927 in Cadiz, Ohio, a son of the late Carl and Edith Howell Thompson.

Chester was the retired owner/operator of a trucking company. He attended the First United Pentecostal Church in Conway, SC. During his lifetime he raced cars, drove trucks, farmed, and ran an auction house in Newcomerstown, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elsie Cameron Thompson; his second wife, Marian Dunfee Thompson; a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Karen Thompson; two granddaughters, Melissa Cunningham and Tessa Thompson; six brothers, Vernon, Glen, Cloyd, Marion, Vince, and Melvin Thompson; and three sisters, Vivian Thompson, Lois Thompson Conley, and Dorothy Beaird.

Surviving are three children, Dianna (David) Cunningham Allport of Myrtle Beach, SC, Rick (Diane) Thompson of Orlando, FL, and Mark (Adriean) Thompson of Cadiz, OH; five grandchildren, Marci Coleman of Charleston, SC, Roger (Caryn) Cunningham of Myrtle Beach, SC, Trevor Thompson of Cadiz, OH, Tyler Thompson of Cincinnati, OH, and Ryan Thompson of Orlando, FL; and three great grandchildren, Tyler Eaddy, Austin Coleman, and Breanna Cunningham.

Due to the COVID Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.