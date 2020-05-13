Cora Margaret “Peggy” Maffitt, age 82, of Jewett, currently a resident of Gables Care Center, Hopedale, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born Febr. 22, 1938 in Hopedale she was a daughter of the late Hartzell Case and Frances E. Hall Case. She graduated from Hopedale High School in 1955 and was a loving homemaker who enjoyed helping others.

Peggy was a devoted member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed making crafts, especially crocheting, and was well known for her delicious sugar cookies. But most of all she loved spending time with her family who will miss her wonderful hugs.

She married the love of her life 64 years ago, Fred D. Maffitt, on February 8, 1956 and they were blessed with two children. The first to arrive was a daughter Brenda, who married Mark Wallace and resides in Jewett. Their family includes a son Dr. Dustin (Jessica) Wallace along with his children Nathan, Hannah and Leah, all reside in Wexford, Pa., and a daughter Amber Wade, whose husband Jared preceded Peggy in death, has two boys, Olin and Garrett, resides in Jewett. Peggy and Fred where next blessed with a son Dan Maffitt, who married Renee, and resides in Cadiz. Their family includes a son Cody (Courtney) Maffitt and his children, Dominic and Paige, reside in Cadiz and a daughter Alison (Jon) Birney and her daughters, Baylee and Serena, resides in Amsterdam. Peggy had five siblings, Harold “Pat” Case and wife Sue who reside in Hopedale and she was preceded in death by Jane Cox, Louise Cox, Bill Case and Jim Case. Peggy was also blessed with an exchange student that she welcomed into the family Dragan Lazic and his children Vesna and Stefan of Pittsburgh.

Private visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family. Koch Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.